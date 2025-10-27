Trucker to Newsmax: DOT Needs to Formally Endorse English Proficiency

The Department of Transportation should formally endorse English-language proficiency for truckers, Natasha Cruz-Sanchez told Newsmax on Monday.

Cruz-Sanchez appeared on Newsmax's "National Report" and said the lack of standardized English comprehension requirements in the trucking industry is contributing to dangerous conditions on U.S. highways.

"I think that the lack of standardization in the trucking industry is one of the main reasons why we see these horrible accidents," Cruz-Sanchez told co-hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg.

"When people don’t understand what they’re reading, they don’t understand a road sign — that becomes a safety issue. And we should be taking this safety issue very seriously."

Her comments follow reports that California has been issuing commercial driver's licenses to noncitizens, some allegedly without sufficient English comprehension.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently warned that he may pull $160 million in federal funding from the state, arguing that it has violated federal commercial driver's license standards.

Cruz-Sanchez, a bilingual truck driver and former nurse from Caguas, Puerto Rico, has petitioned the DOT to establish a formal "English language proficiency endorsement" for commercial drivers.

The proposal, outlined in her letter to Duffy and chief counsel Jesse Elison, would create what she called "The Safe Communication Act."

Under the plan, English proficiency would be treated as a formal endorsement — much like hazardous materials or passenger certifications — and tested consistently across all states.

The proposal seeks to amend federal regulations to ensure clear, testable, and uniform language standards for commercial drivers nationwide.

"Our petition would make English proficiency a clearly testable, verifiable, and standardized credential," the letter said. "Such a reform would enhance legal clarity, uphold safety standards, and promote fair and equal treatment for all commercial drivers."

Cruz-Sanchez told Newsmax her call to action was born from firsthand experience.

"Before joining the trucking industry, I worked in the coffee industry during COVID," she said. "I would receive truck drivers at the warehouse and I noticed there were no women.

"I wanted to challenge myself and decided to get my CDL."

She added that stronger education standards would help reduce fatal crashes.

"It's very important to understand your role within the industry you’re working in and the responsibility that role carries," she said. "More training and higher standards will definitely reduce crashes."

Cruz-Sanchez also emphasized that English-language training resources are widely available.

"If you want to join any industry, investing in yourself is very important," she said. "Go take English classes.

"You can go to your public library — the resources are out there."

Her petition urges the DOT to collaborate with language experts to design a trucking-specific exam and create a study guide or mobile app to help drivers prepare.

"We need to be the change we want to see," Cruz-Sanchez said. "Safety must always be the No. 1 priority."

