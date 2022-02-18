×
Tags: Coronavirus | Newsmax TV | trucker convoy | canada

US Trucker Convoy Organizer to Newsmax: Thousands Expected to Join

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling: The Balance")

Friday, 18 February 2022 06:03 PM

Thousands of semitruck drivers are expected to take part in the coast-to-coast "People's Convoy" to protest government COVID-19 mandates starting Wednesday, Feb. 23, says organizer Maureen Steele.

"We have well over 1,000 truckers. I've lost count right now and I know it's going to grow," Steele told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling: The Balance."

"Our support staff is enormous. We have the Unity Project and they have hundreds of nonprofits that are under them so they literally have thousands of people helping pull this event off. So, it's a huge undertaking, as you can imagine, getting all these trucks and all these people across the country and managing safety and logistics and comms. It's an enormous group of people. I know Canada had hundreds. We have thousands," she added.

Steele says the protest will depart on Interstate 40 heading east from Barstow, California.

Truckers are demanding an end to the Emergency Powers Act concerning the pandemic, and to "restore our nation's constitution."

Steele also said she has concerns of being arrested after key organizers of the Canadian trucker "Freedom Convoy" were arrested, "but I'm not organizing this alone."

"Freedom isn't free. Now is our time as Americans that we ensure freedom for our future generations, and we are doing it lawfully. We have the right to gather, we have the right to protest, we won't be violating any laws. If there are any other rogue convoys that are unlawful, that is not ours."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax-Tv
Thousands of semi-truck drivers are expected to take part in the coast-to-coast "People's Convoy" to protest government COVID-19 mandates starting Feb. 23, says organizer Maureen Steele.
Friday, 18 February 2022 06:03 PM
