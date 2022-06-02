Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Left Launching Second Amendment Assault

The left is trying to "exploit and politicize" the growing number of mass shootings, including the one in a Tulsa, Oklahoma, medical facility Wednesday, resulting in an "all-out assault" on the Second Amendment, Rep. Troy Nehls told Newsmax.

"We have issues with the mental health of the American people," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report." "I don't like the fact that the left is going to try to exploit and politicize some of these shootings that are taking place across our country."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been talking about some types of gun control measures, and it will be "interesting" to see what the Senate does, but enforcing new gun control laws is not the answer, Nehls said.

"It is a state of affairs to see that that there are so many evil people out there that are going out there and murdering innocent children, and it's unacceptable," he said. "Something needs to be done, but the idea that gun control is going to solve this problem, I just don't believe that's the answer."

Nehls introduced a bill in December to add 100,000 officers to communities and schools, and he said Thursday he has about 80 co-sponsors for his measure, including about 10 Democrats.

He said he's spoken with Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler on the House floor, to ask for a hearing on the measure, the Public Safety Enhancement Act, and reminded him that the extra law enforcement officers are needed "because our cities are burning."

"I think is a step in the right direction," Nehls said. "It's hard being the target. If individuals know that there are armed police officers inside that school, I think they may pause and think about exactly what they're going to try to do because there's law enforcement that are certified, that have weapons on them that will help neutralize that evil villain that would go in and harm our children."

But Nehls said he does not think Pelosi will "give a Republican a win on this," even though it is "meaningful legislation."

Adding law enforcement to all schools, and hardening the targets against shooters, is the way to boost school security and harden the targets at the schools, Nehls said.

"My wife is a principal of an elementary school," he said. "You can't get into that school. You have to be buzzed in."

Nehls added that teachers with the proper training should also be able to carry a weapon, if they wish, and that mental illness must be studied to examine "what's causing these young people that just be filled with so much hate."

