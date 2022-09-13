Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: People of South Texas Are 'Sick and Tired' of Open Border

The Biden administration may be in denial about the open border between the U.S. and Mexico, but the people in Texas are "sick and tired of it," Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax's "Rob Schmitt Tonight" Tuesday.

In response to host Rob Schmitt’s observation from the Texas Tribune that GOP enthusiasm is rising while Democrat enthusiasm is waning in South Texas border towns over immigration concerns, Nehls said that "the people that face, live it and face it every day are starting to understand that if you want to have a secure state, you want to have a secure country, you have to get out there and support the Republican."

"The Texas Tribune is right," Nehls continued, adding that there may be a few Democrats who understand that Texans, and people throughout the country, are "sick and tired" of the open border and want it to be secure.

"They're starting to pay closer attention to it. And I think the Democrats are going to pay for it," Nehls said.

