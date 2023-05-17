Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Blame Biden for Migrant Deaths

Many migrants making their way to the southern U.S. border from South America die in the Darien Gap between Colombia and Panama, a 60-mile stretch of swamps and mountainous jungles replete with jaguars and venomous snakes, and, even worse, armed bandits, drug traffickers and cartels that demand cash to be delivered through the territory.

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Wednesday that the fate of those people is the responsibility of the Biden administration, which he said has encouraged migrants to come to the U.S. because of its open-borders policy.

"When you think about that gap, it sounds to me like that area outside of Colombia and Panama there is hell on Earth," Nehls told "American Agenda." "So, you're going to have people, family, children going through that jungle, and many of them may not make it.

"I think those deaths, the people that perish along that route, Joe Biden, I don't know how you sleep at night."

Newsmax has reported that many migrants are making the perilous journey believing they can easily get into the U.S., especially with children, now that the Biden administration allowed the expiration of Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that allowed for swift deportation of illegal immigrants because of health concerns.

"The Biden administration has encouraged people from across the globe to enter our country," said Nehls, a member of the House Judiciary Committee. "We're open, folks. Come on up. We're ending Title 42. Oh, by the way, if you bring your children with you, you have a better chance of actually gaining entry into the United States.

"I think this administration is to blame for this. It’s their fault. It's their crisis. It's manmade by the Biden administration."

Nehls said a lack of leadership at the White House on immigration is at the root cause of the crisis.

"I think that most people truly understand that Joe Biden isn't all there," Nehls said. "He's having his issues. He's not truly running this country. It's everyone else, and so we have a lack of leadership. We have a failure at the top here, and this is why we have a crisis on every corner."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!