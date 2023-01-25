Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: DirecTV 'Scared' of Truth

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, said Wednesday that the decision by AT&T-owned DirecTV to deplatform Newsmax is nothing more than a company afraid of truth being voiced by a conservative TV network.

"I love your program," Nehls said on "The Chris Salcedo Show." "I love Newsmax. I love everything they stand for. It's all about truth. The truth scares people."

DirecTV dropped Newsmax from its lineup Tuesday night after it claimed Newsmax was not worthy of a cable license. The deplatforming shuts the network off from more than 13 million customers of the satellite service and DirecTV Stream and U-Verse.

"I think we have to try to get some compromise here," Nehls said. "I think it would be a mistake that they would have you removed off DirecTV. There are a lot of people like myself who appreciate your network and what it does because it stands for truth."

Nehls also weighed in on the controversy surrounding his House colleague George Santos, R-N.Y., who has admitted to falsifying his resume and background before winning his seat in the midterm elections.

"I don't know what the hell they do up in New York and how they run their elections," Nehls said. "Let me tell you what we do with our elections in Texas. You do your own opposition research. If you're going to run for political office and be a member of Congress, you give some money to a person to investigate yourself, right, because you know your opponent, whoever that may be, they're going to investigate you.

"You do some research on yourself and opposition research and obviously they didn't do that up there. These issues should have been identified long before it went to the voters."

Nehls said he is not in favor of Santos resigning or being removed from the House.

"They elected him," Nehls said of Santos' constituents in New York's third congressional district. "I haven't had conversations with him, but I do know he's going to have a very difficult time up here for the next two years. He's just getting blasted in every direction."

