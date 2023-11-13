Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: I Want Biden Impeached and to Run in '24

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Monday as much as President Joe Biden deserves to be impeached over his and his family's alleged role in corruption and influence peddling, he wants to see Biden be the Democrats' nominee for president in 2024.

"It just continues to get worse and worse for this family and the entire administration with all the documents that we're getting through these subpoenas," Nehls, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "… The American people are starting to realize that we do have a very corrupt family. Hunter Biden is a crook. Joe Biden benefited from his thievery, and it's time now for Congress to impeach Joe Biden.

"But I just want to caution, though. I also want Joe Biden to be the Democratic nominee because Donald Trump is going to clobber him in November 2024."

The White House and Biden's Democrat allies maintain that Republicans have produced no direct evidence linking the president to any crimes. Nehls said a lot of smoke has been generated by the House investigation, and "the fire is coming, baby."

"He said he hasn't been involved in any of Hunter's business dealings with China or anybody else," Nehls said. "That's just not the case. Whether you get checks, whether the $200,000 [check from his brother James Biden], whether you see it to family, friends, even grandchildren. I am telling you we've got a problem here, and we're continuing to expose it even though we're fighting the corrupt DOJ and the FBI.

"I think the American people are looking at this and saying, where there's smoke, there's fire. We continue to expose the smoke. The fire is coming, baby. The fire is coming. This administration is horrible. They're corrupt, and they must be stopped, and the only way to stop them is putting Trump in the White House in 2024, and that's going to happen."

