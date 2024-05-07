Rep. Troy Nehls to Newsmax: Border Crisis 'by Design' to Set-up One-Party Rule

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the southern border crisis "hasn't gone away" because the Biden administration wants to continue to allow "millions of people into our country" to establish one-party Democrat rule.

"This is by design," Nehls said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "It's not by accident. If they wanted to change direction and protect the American people, they would shut the border down. If they're concerned about terrorist attacks and all these bad hombres getting into this country, you would shut the border down. But they haven't done so, and what sickens me is you will have the FBI Director Christopher Wray get out there and talk about concerns about terrorist attacks or something, well, obviously, Joe Biden isn't listening. He's just not listening. So, this administration puts the American people, their safety, last."

Nehls said flooding the United States with potential new Democrat voters has been the Democratic Party's "plan and their strategy for years," adding that they're "long-term thinkers."

"They're thinking let's get as many people into this country as we can, because there could be a change, there's a possible change with this presidential election," he said. "So, let's get them in here as quickly as we can, and then eventually we're going to give them all citizenship. It's the pathway to citizenship. And if you put the tens of millions of people on that path to citizenship, it's one-party rule forever. It's a Democrat strategy."

On top of adding thousands, if not millions, of new Democrat voters to the rolls, Nehls said part of the party's strategy is to use illegal immigrants to manipulate the power balance of Congress.

"How about just even counting these individuals – non-American citizens – in the census?" he said. "They're trying to control Congress. California is trying to get more seats. It's just being weaponized. These individuals that are coming through our southern border, they're weaponizing them. And it's about one-party rule forever. George Soros is behind it. The World Economic Forum is behind it. It's all about just having no borders, not only in United States, but in Europe and everywhere. It's disgusting."

The Texas congressman said the "American people are paying attention," however.

"I truly believe they're paying attention," Nehls said. "I had a primary here in March in Texas, and the number one issue to a lot of the voters going to the polls was our southern border, and they're disgusted with this administration. We have a fire burning on every corner right now, and then you get these young kids … So, everybody wants to come to America. You come to America to get an education on a visa, but yet you're going to be in front of these college campuses and assaulting law enforcement and not complying with our state laws? I tell you what, we should identify every one of them who's been arrested, and if they're hired here on a visa, we kick them out of this country and kick them out for good."

