Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Dems Not Serious About Border Security

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that the only reason Joe Biden has started talking about the border is because he is slipping in the latest presidential polls.

"The Democrats are talking about border security right now in the Senate because Joe Biden's approval ratings are at 33%," he said.

Nehls said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show" that the Secure the Border Act of 2023, or HR 2, was sent to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., in the spring of last year, but it's not something the Democrats care about.

"We sent it to Chuck Schumer months ago and he's done nothing with it because the Democrats are not serious about securing our side of the border," he said.

Nehls, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, praised Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas., for invoking the invasion clause when the federal government, specifically Congress, has failed to do their constitutional duty to protect the border.

"You have governors like Abbott and some others from Texas that are invoking this invasion clause and doing what they can to keep the residents and their individual states safe," he said.

The contentious border issue shows no signs of going away as the House Republicans are set to try again to impeach embattled Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

Last week the House vote failed by a 214-216 margin, with Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., absent and three House Republicans siding with the Democrats.

Presuming all representatives are present and do not alter their vote, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., will attempt for the second time in two weeks to send a message to Mayorkas and the Biden administration that a change in leadership is needed.

