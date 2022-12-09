Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Prisoner Swap Highlights Biden Admin's Hypocrisy

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, maintains the Biden administration has made a "mess" of the last few days — in terms of trumpeting the prisoner-swap release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russia, but neglecting to bring home retired U.S. Marine Paul Whelan and American Marc Fogel in a deal that allowed a convicted terrorist and arms dealer, Viktor Bout, to return to Moscow.

Nehls said the Biden White House also failed to publicly acknowledge the mid-week death of a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, who reportedly died during a high-speed chase in Texas, while in the line of duty.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris' Thursday press conference celebrating Griner's return "was just disgusting. And there was nothing to be said" about the border agent's death, Nehls told Newsmax Friday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

"You're releasing a convicted terrorist. [Viktor Bout, aka the 'Merchant of Death'] was selling arms. He wanted to shoot down American helicopters," said Nehls. "Joe Biden, you say you want gun control; and yet, you release this terrorist for Brittney Griner?"

On the surface, Nehls doesn't have a problem with Griner coming home, despite her open loathing of America, prior to the eight-month detainment in Russia. But the Texas congressman would also like Griner to show some humility upon returning to the states.

Regarding Griner, Nehls hopes she "will consider" singing the national anthem at her next sporting event, or perhaps going to an elementary school and leading the children in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

"You owe it to America," said Nehls of Griner.

