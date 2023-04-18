Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Biden Family 'Corrupt to Core'

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday revelations by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which implicate nine members of the Biden family with influence peddling shows how much President Joe Biden and his family are “corrupt to the core.”

Comer’s revelations came Monday after he and other Republican lawmakers viewed financial records related to the Biden family and their associates’ business transactions at the Department of Treasury.

“This family is corrupt. It's corrupt to the core,” Nehls, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “They're beholden to China. We all know that the American people are going to see it, and hats off to Mr. Chairman, Comer, and [Judiciary Committee Chair] Jim Jordan [R-Ohio].

“We're doing exactly what we said we were going to do. We're going to get to the bottom of it. The American people are demanding answers. We're going to give them answers.”

Although most Democrats have ignored the red flags surrounding allegations of the Biden family’s influence peddling, Nehls said many in Biden’s party are privately welcoming the investigations by House Republicans.

“I'm sure some of the Democrats are supporting these investigations,” Nehls said. “They want this information out there because they realize Joe Biden will not be a very good nominee in 2024. Donald Trump will crush him.”

