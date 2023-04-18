×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: troy nehls | biden | family | corruption

Rep. Nehls to Newsmax: Biden Family 'Corrupt to Core'

By    |   Tuesday, 18 April 2023 06:46 PM EDT

U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday revelations by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which implicate nine members of the Biden family with influence peddling shows how much President Joe Biden and his family are “corrupt to the core.”

Comer’s revelations came Monday after he and other Republican lawmakers viewed financial records related to the Biden family and their associates’ business transactions at the Department of Treasury.

“This family is corrupt. It's corrupt to the core,” Nehls, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, told “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “They're beholden to China. We all know that the American people are going to see it, and hats off to Mr. Chairman, Comer, and [Judiciary Committee Chair] Jim Jordan [R-Ohio].

“We're doing exactly what we said we were going to do. We're going to get to the bottom of it. The American people are demanding answers. We're going to give them answers.”

Although most Democrats have ignored the red flags surrounding allegations of the Biden family’s influence peddling, Nehls said many in Biden’s party are privately welcoming the investigations by House Republicans.

“I'm sure some of the Democrats are supporting these investigations,” Nehls said. “They want this information out there because they realize Joe Biden will not be a very good nominee in 2024. Donald Trump will crush him.”

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday revelations by Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, which implicate nine members of the Biden family with influence peddling shows how much President Joe Biden and his...
troy nehls, biden, family, corruption
273
2023-46-18
Tuesday, 18 April 2023 06:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved