NRB President Troy Miller to Newsmax: Roberts Must Denounce Nick Fuentes

Troy Miller, president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters, urged Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts on Newsmax Saturday to publicly denounce Nick Fuentes as the think tank faces backlash over Roberts' claim he was unaware of the extremist before Tucker Carlson's interview with him.

The Heritage Foundation is weathering significant upheaval after its president became the focus of scrutiny for defending Carlson in the wake of the former Fox News host's platforming of Fuentes.

The New York Times reported that Roberts said he was unaware of Fuentes before the interview, a claim that has fueled questions within the conservative movement and contributed to the resignations of several individuals inside the influential think tank.

Miller addressed the controversy during an interview on "Saturday Report" and pointed directly to what he sees as the necessary path forward.

"Well, I think Heritage, you know, Kevin is a friend. Heritage. He's really turned Heritage around. It's done so much great work. There are a lot of great patriots and great people there.

"I really am just aghast that they stepped into this controversy in the first place. But Kevin needs to just come out in a clear message and tell the world that Nick Fuentes is, is a racist," Miller said.

The fallout has created internal strain at Heritage, which has played a major role in shaping conservative policy proposals.

The situation escalated after Carlson hosted Fuentes, a figure widely associated with racist rhetoric and Holocaust denial, on his online program.

Roberts defended Carlson while asserting that he did not previously know who Fuentes was, prompting questions from both conservative and mainstream outlets.

Miller argued that the moment demands unmistakable clarity from Roberts.

"No young adult, no young American should be listening to him, especially the young men in the conservative party," he said, noting that conservative leaders must draw explicit boundaries that distance the movement from fringe figures.

He added that personal relationships cannot excuse silence.

"And if Tucker and he are friends, he needs to call Tucker out. He needs to go on Tucker's show and address it directly with him."

Heritage, founded in 1973 and long regarded as a pillar of the conservative policy world, now faces a challenge to its reputation.

Several departures followed the controversy, raising questions about internal unity and long-term strategy.

Miller warned that consequences would follow if the institution did not handle the matter decisively.

"But yeah, this is really costing Heritage a lot here. And they need to get it cleaned up," he said.

"We cannot let any kind of far-right movement move into the conservative movement, especially the Christian conservative movement.

"Otherwise, we're going to end up like the Democratic Party that is controlled by its far left," he said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com