Rep. Downing to Newsmax: Democrats Abandoned Humanity on House Floor

By    |   Thursday, 11 September 2025 07:22 PM EDT

Rep. Troy Downing, R-Mont., told Newsmax on Thursday that Democrats showed "despicable" conduct and abandoned "basic humanity" when they resisted a moment of silence for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a heated House floor session this week.

Downing criticized Democrats over their conduct on the House floor Wednesday after Republican members called for a moment of silence in memory of Kirk, the Turning Point USA co-founder who was shot to death Wednesday at Utah Valley University.

On "The Chris Salcedo Show," Downing said Democrats disrespected both Kirk's memory and his grieving family.

"Well, you know, first of all, I mean, we need to hold people accountable. We absolutely need to," Downing said. "That cacophony on the House floor yesterday is the simple act of asking to pray for somebody who was murdered in cold blood, who left two children without a father, left a wife without a husband. That was absolutely despicable."

He added: "We need to make sure that is something that is intolerable, just the abandonment of basic humanity and all the things that you talked about. I think we need to be strong when people cross the line, and we need to hold them accountable. And it doesn't matter what side [of the aisle] they come from."

The House chamber erupted after Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., called for a prayer in Kirk's honor. Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., had led a moment of silence, but as Boebert added, "silent prayers get silent results," several Democrats groaned and shouted, prompting Johnson to bang his gavel and demand order.

The clash mirrored scenes in Strasbourg, France, where the European Parliament refused a request for a minute of silence to honor Kirk. Members of the European far right, closely aligned with the Trump administration, attempted to hold the tribute but were blocked by the session chair on procedural grounds.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

