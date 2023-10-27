Regan to Newsmax: 'Disgusted' by Dems Not Condemning Hamas

Conservative podcast host Trish Regan said Friday that she was "stunned" and "disappointed" that the slaughter of Israelis at the hands of terrorists did not draw unanimous condemnation from all lawmakers, telling Newsmax she's "disgusted" with members of "the Squad" who continue to be apologists for Hamas.

"I'm just blown away by this. I'm stunned. I'm disappointed. I'm kind of shocked. We gotta do better than this," Regan told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "We've seen this movie before in a really, really brutal way — 6 million people slaughtered. And somehow, 1,400 innocent Jews are killed on Oct. 7th, Hamas is responsible, Iran allegedly gave it the green light, and you don't have lawmakers in unison, condemning that? What is wrong with them?"

Regan also responded to Thursday's report that one member of the squad, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., has extensive fundraising ties to Hamas supporters.

"And if this is true, the report about the Hamas funding of (Tlaib) campaign, then this is a whole other level kind of story, OK," Regan said. "So we really need to dig deep in our hearts. Remember who we are. Remember who our allies are. And have some compassion for the people that were slaughtered.

"I mean, I'm just disgusted by these women and these students who just don't get it and have no recollection of why Israel is there and the history we have."

