Trish Regan to Newsmax: Media, Big Tech 'Arms of the Democratic Party'

Podcaster Trish Regan, appearing on Newsmax Tuesday, slammed the mainstream media and big tech for having become "arms of the Democratic Party" because of the fake news that swirls around former President Donald Trump and other Republicans.

"Basically you have the tech oligarchs, the media oligarchs, big corporate media doing the bidding of the Democrat Party," Regan told Newsmax's John Bachman, noting the coverage that has not permitted questions to be asked about the 2020 election, the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, and more.

"Regardless of where you are on any of this, you ought to be able to ask these questions," said Regan. "I do recall in 2016, Hillary Clinton effectively saying that Donald Trump had stolen the election from her with the help of the Russians, and that was the theory that was all over cable news at the time and very much treated, you know, people would say this pretty carelessly if you ask me ... don't forget James Clapper. You know who he clearly was was pretty important in the national intelligence side of things coming out against Donald Trump ... saying that you know, he was somehow in bed with the Russians. These were massive accusations, and nobody thought twice about them back then."

She also mentioned the reports about the Jan. 6 incidents at the Capitol.

"If you have any other viewpoints other than it was a massive insurrection and attempt to have a total revolution. It was all because of Trump and his campaign," said Regan. "Well then you're sort of laughed out of town and even worse than that, right ... then you take a step back a few months later, like, why didn't everybody see this. It's a perspective that they're lacking."

Regan insisted she is a "big believer in our First Amendment," but she sees it increasingly under attack because of political purposes, "which makes us feel not very American."

"It feels eerily like, you know, some kind of banana republic and you've got the regime and the opposition and this isn't who we are," she said. "We ought to be able to have civil discussions. We ought to be able to get to the bottom of things...I'm a big believer in people being able to say what they think, and I don't want to take that away from anyone. But you know what? It's got to work both ways. It's got to be. Journalists have to be able to ask all questions and I get that one side is writing the history, but it's important that the other side be heard, too."

Regan, an award-winning financial journalist, is featured on the Apple podcast "The Trish Regan Show."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here