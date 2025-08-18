Tricia McLaughlin to Newsmax: No Revolving Door of Justice in D.C. Under Trump

"There's no longer going to be a revolving door of justice in Washington, D.C., not on President Donald Trump's watch," Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin, told Newsmax on Monday.

McLaughlin said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that "you are hearing people happy that the federal government has stepped in under President Donald Trump to actually make D.C. streets safer," referring to the president flooding the city with 1,000 National Guardsmen and federalizing its police force in response to what he has described as rampant lawlessness.

In less than 10 days since Trump's decision, more than 300 dangerous criminal have reportedly been arrested, with McLaughlin stressing that "we are truly getting the worst of the worst off of Washington, D.C.'s streets.

The DHS assistant secretary added that "there really is a vibe shift as far as the safety that people living here feel."

McLaughlin also commented on the report that 1.6 million illegal migrants have left the United States since the start of the Trump administration.

She said that "this is a massive victory" and is due to Trump's policy in which the government offers $1,000 and a free flight back to their home country for any illegal migrant who turns themselves in.

She said that this is about 70% more cost effective than going out and arresting an illegal immigrant and then going through the deportation process.

McLaughlin noted that some one million people have voluntarily left the country under this program, a large proportion of the 1.6 million who have departed since Trump entered the White House.

