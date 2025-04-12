DHS' McLaughlin to Newsmax: Border Help From Mexico 'Getting Better'

U.S. Department of Homeland Security assistant secretary for public affairs Tricia McLaughlin told Newsmax that Mexico is "getting better" in the area of border control methods with the U.S.

McLaughlin told "America Right Now," "I think we are seeing some progress. They're sending in their National Guard to the southern border to make sure it's more secure. But we would like to see them actually guarding their own southern border with Guatemala so that we see less migration moving up to the U.S. through that route. That has been a problem where we like to see further cooperation."

McLaughlin said the big picture on cooperative border control measures with Mexico, however, is improving. "I think that we're seeing much better cooperation than we were just four months ago."

On the larger question of how to manage millions of people allowed to enter the U.S. illegally, McLaughlin said they have an easy choice to make, like using the app offered by Customs and Border Control, "Which gives illegal immigrants a tool to leave now and

self-deport and potentially come back to live the American dream."

McLaughlin said failure to comply means arrest, deportation, and hefty fines. "We are going to start fining illegal immigrants a thousand dollars a day if they remain in the country."

