Tricia McLaughlin to Newsmax: Trump Admin 'Proud' of ICE

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security, in an interview with Newsmax on Monday, defended immigration agents and police officers after they encountered violence in Los Angeles over the weekend.

McLaughlin, in an interview with Newsmax's "Wake Up America," defended Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents and police officers in Los Angeles who clashed with protesters while attempting to apprehend illegal migrants in the city. Police deployed flash-bangs and tear gas to forcibly disperse a crowd of protesters who shut down one of the busiest freeways in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"I want to say we are so proud of our law enforcement, our officers, our [Customs and Border Protection] officers who are on the ground there in Los Angeles in the face of incredibly disrespectful protesters who have been pummeling them with rocks, who have been assaulting them, who have been hoisting foreign flags as they burn American flags, defacing buildings, slashing the tires of government vehicles," McLaughlin said.

"Our ICE officers have been patriotic," she added. "They have been stoic, they've been professional, and we are so proud of them as it should every American. It is all hands on deck in Los Angeles."

McLaughlin also praised President Donald Trump for deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles and hit out at politicians who criticize ICE and Trump's immigration policies, saying, "It is their responsibility to turn the temperature down."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com