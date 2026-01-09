WATCH TV LIVE

McLaughlin to Newsmax: Vehicular Attacks on ICE Up 3,200 Percent

Friday, 09 January 2026 10:28 PM EST

Tricia McLaughlin, assistant secretary for public affairs for the Department of Homeland Security, told Newsmax on Friday that people using vehicles as weapons against law enforcement is on the rise.

"We're seeing that tactic massively increase," McLaughlin said on "Greg Kelly Reports."

"We've seen 10 of these in the last 72 hours," she added. "We've seen hundreds in the last year."

"It's up 3,200%," McLaughlin continued. "It's got to stop.

"And it doesn't matter if you're a Republican or a Democrat or independent. You don't impede law enforcement, and you certainly don't assault law enforcement."

McLaughlin was appearing after an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot a woman in Minneapolis and two people were shot by Border Patrol agents in Portland, Oregon.

McLaughlin said people need to remember that the United States is a country of law and order.

"If you are not obeying law enforcement commands and you are interfering with federal law enforcement operations, and then you weaponize your vehicle to hit a law enforcement officer, then they're dangerous," McLaughlin said.

"And in this case, deadly consequences," McLaughlin added. "We do pray for everyone involved."

"No one should lose their humanity in this moment or ever, no matter what side of this you're on," McLaughlin continued. "But I think we really need to put the facts first.

"And I encourage every leader from Gov. Walz and Mayor Frey and beyond to use some real sense. Focus on the facts and not your feelings," she added, referring to Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

"If you don't like the rule of law on the book, go lobby Congress," McLaughlin concluded.

