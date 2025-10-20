DHS' McLaughlin to Newsmax: We'll 'Track Down' Protest Funding

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin told Newsmax that the Trump administration will "track down" the funding behind protests like the past weekend's "No Kings" demonstrations.

McLaughlin told "National Report" on Monday that the events have drawn the curiosity of the administration in terms of where the support funding originated.

"It absolutely is on our radar," she said.

"President [Donald] Trump has directed really a whole-of-government approach on this, whether it be the FBI, the Treasury Department, Homeland Security investigations."

She said multiple agencies are involved to pinpoint who is providing the financial support for the events.

"We are working hand in glove, agency to agency, really to track down the funding. Who is funding this chaos and violence that we're seeing across the country, whether it be Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, or otherwise?"

McLaughlin echoed the comments of many observers from around the country that the "No Kings" events in particular had many similarities, pointing to an underlying level of coordination.

"We're seeing that these protests are becoming increasingly organized," she said. "Similar people and similar equipment are being used at these protests."

She said the president is definitely interested. "President Trump is all over this, and we're absolutely [running] down the funding stream. Who is paying for these?"

McLaughlin also spoke about the ongoing international drug trafficking interdiction, saying, "The cartels are becoming increasingly desperate, especially since President Trump and [DHS] Secretary [Kristi] Noem have done such a phenomenal job of closing that border."

"The results are good," she said. "Fentanyl trafficking is down 54%."

She added, "Now we're seeing that these cartels are now using really maritime waters to try and traffic drugs over."

Government investigators estimate that 80% of the illegal drugs smuggled into the U.S. arrive by oceangoing craft, McLaughlin added.

Trump has ordered military strikes on some of the narcoterrorists' smuggling boats trying to reach the U.S. in actions that have resulted in cheers from his supporters and complaints from Central and South American countries.

Some members of Congress are trying to put up barriers to stop those interdictions.

