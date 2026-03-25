McLaughlin to Newsmax: DHS Funding Fight Hurts Security

Tricia McLaughlin, former spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrats benefit politically by blocking the department's funding.

On "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE," McLaughlin argued that the funding stalemate is "just so Democrats can score very cheap political points off of the backs of the American people."

She said, "It is disgusting, it's wrong, and it should stop now."

McLaughlin said Democrats are purposely hamstringing the government's security operations.

"This is demented. It is incredibly dangerous what our TSA [Transportation Security Administration] workers are facing. For half of 2026 so far, TSA and DHS have been shut down by Democrats," McLaughlin said.

She argued that this amounts to an attack on the nation.

"This is really holding hostage Americans' national security, as well as the American taxpayer," she said.

McLaughlin said it is imperative that airport security and immigration enforcement receive full funding immediately.

"That is why ICE has been on the streets," she said of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. "Because you have cities like in Minnesota, you have sanctuary cities like Los Angeles and New York, who even when there are these heinous criminals who are pillaging our streets and who are going after our children and committing heinous crimes."

She said community leaders nationwide are contributing to instability.

"They will not agree to release those individuals after they've served their time in jail back over to ICE. So those individuals will go on to re-perpetuate their crimes against Americans in our own communities," McLaughlin said.

President Donald Trump praised ICE officers in a Truth Social post Wednesday, describing them as "Great American patriots" and thanking them for their work.

"I am so proud of our ICE Patriots!" Trump wrote, saying the agency's personnel have faced years of criticism. "They were unfairly maligned by the Lunatic Democrats for years," he wrote.

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