Tags: 2020 Elections | Newsmax TV | trey trainor | fec | trump | 2020 election | voter fraud

Trey Trainor to Newsmax TV: Voter Fraud Is Taking Place

(Newsmax TV/"The National Report")

By    |   Friday, 06 November 2020 11:54 AM

Chair of the Federal Election Commission Trey Trainor believes voter fraud is taking place in states still counting ballots.

During a Friday appearance on Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Trainor said locations not granting observers access to watch the ballot counting process could be involved in voter fraud.

“I do believe that there is voter fraud taking place in these places,” he said. “Otherwise they would allow the observers to go in.”

Despite winning a court order, which allows the Trump campaign to send observers to watch ballot counting in Pennsylvania from six feet away, Trainor said ballot watchers “have not been allowed into the polling locations in a meaningful way.”

He said when observers have been permitted to watch, the goalpost has been moved away from the six feet required by the court order.

“They have not been allowed that meaningful access,” he said, adding there has not been transparency in the election.

“Our whole political system is based upon transparency to avoid the appearance of corruption,” he said pointing out that Pennsylvania and other states are not conducting counting in a transparent manner. 

“State law allows those observers to be in there,” he said, adding if the law isn’t being followed then this election is “illegitimate.”

He said the lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign are “very valid allegations” that need to be “fully vetted” by the court system. He predicts some of the legal challenges will likely end up in the Supreme Court.

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
   
1Like our page
2Share
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Chair of the Federal Election Commission Trey Trainor believes voter fraud is taking place in states still counting ballots.During a Friday appearance on Newsmax TV's "National Report," Trainor said locations not granting observers...
trey trainor, fec, trump, 2020 election, voter fraud
299
2020-54-06
Friday, 06 November 2020 11:54 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
 

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved