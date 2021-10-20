Travis Tritt to Newsmax: Fight Back Against COVID-19 Mandates

Country music star, Travis Tritt, told Newsmax that he's fighting against COVID-19 mandates, some of which include patrons who paid for his show and were turned away at the gate by the venue.

"I found out as soon as we played those first three or four shows after these mandates kicked in," Tritt told "Eric Bolling: The Balance," that "I started getting a ton of messages from people saying, 'you know, we bought tickets, we came to the show, we didn't know anything about these restrictions prior to, and we were turned away at the gate and basically told that we couldn't come in.'"

After hearing those messages, Tritt says, it was "just heartbreaking to me, because after the year that we've just had with, you know, 18 months basically of people not being able to get out, and not being able to enjoy shows, just to have the opportunity to go out and enjoy a concert, and now because of these mandates — that are not justified in any way, shape, form or fashion — all of a sudden people can't even go out and do that anymore."

Tritt wrote in a statement on Monday that he is canceling shows with venues enforcing COVID-19 mandates.

"I'm putting my money where my mouth is," Tritt writes, "and announcing that any venue or promoter mandating masks, requiring vaccinations, or pushing COVID testing protocols on my fans will not be tolerated. Any show I have booked that discriminates against concert-goers by requiring proof of vaccination, a COVID test, or a mask is being canceled immediately."

