Caitlyn Jenner to Newsmax: Unfair for Trans College Swimmer to Race Women

Caitlyn Jenner says she doesn't understand why transgender University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas is competing against women.

"I 100% respect her decision to live her life authentically and everything that goes along with it, but with that comes responsibility and some integrity," Jenner, who transitioned publicly in 2015, told Newsmax's "Chris Salcedo Show" Friday.

"I don't know why she's doing this. I mean, she even had a race the other day against a trans female to male, I think a 200-meter freestyle race, and some of her teammates said she just wanted the other person to win, and she really loafed through the race to try to prove a point."

Thomas has garnered national attention since shattering two school records and posting nation-leading times at a meet in December. Many critics say she shouldn't be allowed to compete in the women's division, including Jenner.

"Lia Thomas went through male puberty, has a bigger cardiovascular system, respiratory system, bigger hands, bigger bone structure and has a definite advantage when it comes to swimming, and you see that in the pool. Some races she's won by two laps," said Jenner.

The NCAA's transgender policy until Wednesday allowed transgender women to compete in women's events after a full year of testosterone suppression treatment. Thomas has undergone treatment for the last 2½ years.

But the collegiate sports body announced a change to its policy, saying transgender participation will be determined on a sport-by-sport basis starting with the winter championships in mid-March.

The updated policy for the NCAA says that, by March, "Transgender student-athletes will need to document sport-specific testosterone levels beginning four weeks before their sport's championship selections. Starting with the 2022-23 academic year, transgender student-athletes will need documented levels at the beginning of their season and a second documentation six months after the first.

"They will also need documented testosterone levels four weeks before championship selections. Full implementation would begin with the 2023-24 academic year."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here