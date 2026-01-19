Newsmax's Jason Mattera: Trans Activist Stole Over $950K

Vladimir Orlando Ortega Corado — who also went by the name Ruby — fraudulently diverted nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds meant for Casa Ruby, a Washington-based nonprofit serving homeless youth, Newsmax's Jason Mattera reported Monday on "Wake Up America."

"Corado received more than $1.3 million from the Paycheck Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program for the non-profit Casa Ruby," U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro wrote in a statement last week.

"Instead of using the funds as promised, Corado stole over $950,000, transferred at least $150,000 to bank accounts in El Salvador, and hid it from the IRS."

Casa Ruby had claimed to provide housing services for homeless LGBTQ+ youth including transitional housing.

The organization also claimed to assist LGBTQ+ immigrants by providing social services such as case management and therapeutic mental health support for survivors of violence, and to assist with a wide array of services such as assisting with passport applications and certain visa applications.

The non-profit's website stated that Casa Ruby employed over 50 people and provided more than 30,000 social and human services to more than 6,000 people each year. Casa Ruby operated multiple shelters in Washington, D.C., that provided transitional housing.

Corado, who identifies as a woman, pleaded guilty to wire fraud and was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison, ordered to repay nearly $1 million in restitution, and may face deportation proceedings after completing his sentence, according to the judge.

The funds were restricted to payroll, rent, and operating expenses, but investigators say he routed large portions of the money into personal accounts, including overseas accounts in El Salvador, according to the Justice Department.

Court records show at least $150,000 in COVID funds landed in Corado-controlled foreign accounts, with nearly $300,000 parked overseas. Prosecutors say Corado attempted to conceal the transfers from the IRS and was aware that misuse of the funds could result in criminal liability.

Authorities say Corado fled to El Salvador in 2022 after financial irregularities at the nonprofit became public, selling his home before leaving the U.S. He was arrested after returning in 2024 and charged with multiple counts, including wire fraud.

Newsmax writer Eric Mack contributed to this report.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com