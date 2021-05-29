Trump Says Trade Deals Are So Good Even Biden Won't Unwind Them

Trade deals have remained unscathed despite President Joe Biden's direct attacks on the Trump administration because Biden knows they are successful, former President Donald Trump said Saturday.

"We got the USMCA (U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement) done, which has been an amazing deal for the United States," Trump said Saturday during an appearance on Newsmax TV's "Dick Morris Democracy."

"He hasn't (unwound it), and I don't think he could at this point, because everybody is loving it and maybe the farmers more than anybody else," Trump said. "The farmers are loving it, USMCA."

Biden has been silent on crediting his predecessor's achievements, whether it be the COVID-19 vaccines, U.S. economy, or trade deals.

"You're right, I don't get any credit," Trump told Morris. "I don't get credit for the China deal either."

Trump said getting China to fully engage in trade deals was not undone by Biden, but the global pandemic instead.

"Now, China changed a lot after COVID, but before COVID, I made a trade deal with China, that benefited us incredibly," Trump said. "We were cutting their deficits.

"The farmers were doing better in the farm belt than they were ever doing before, than they ever done. The cost of grain. You know China buys so much under that deal, that it made our farmers do business again."

Even the tariffs on China have gone unencumbered by the Biden administration bent on destroy the Trump progress, Trump said.

"We don't know what he's going to do, but it's going to be very hard to end them because it's been so much money," he added. "It's billions and billions of dollars that's coming into our country.

"And it's very hard for him to end them. He would have ended them already. He used to talk that he was going to end them, but I think his people said, 'hey, wait a minute, we're getting billions of dollars.'"

Trump noted U.S. companies are "more competitive with the tariffs that I put on," in addition to the corporate tax rate he reduced and Biden has talked of raising once again.

"So, so far, he hasn't ended them, because where do you replace that kind of money? Billions," Trump continued. "And China never paid us anything. Over the years, they didn't pay us anything.

"And now all of sudden, we're getting billions and billions of dollars – tens billions of dollars per year.

"He shouldn't get rid of them; that I can tell you."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here