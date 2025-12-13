Shaffer to Newsmax: U.S. Military Will Always Adapt

Retired Army Col. Anthony Shaffer told Newsmax on Saturday the U.S. military is built for one constant: change.

"We will always adapt," Shaffer told "Saturday Agenda," emphasizing that the military is actively realigning its posture to reflect President Donald Trump's strategic objectives. That realignment, he said, is not about pulling back from the world, but about focusing power where it best serves U.S. interests.

Shaffer pushed back against the idea that an "America First" approach means isolation.

In reality, he argued, it means engagement with purpose.

"America First does not mean we retrench," he said. "It means we go out and try to do those things which help America."

Translation: the U.S. doesn't disappear from the global stage — it shows up with a clearer mission.

That mission is backed by significant manpower.

According to Shaffer, the United States currently has more men and women in uniform deployed around the globe than it did before the Sept. 11 attacks. Far from a reduced footprint, the U.S. military remains a worldwide force, positioned to protect American interests wherever they may be challenged.

One example is Syria, where U.S. involvement has been a key factor in countering ISIS and promoting regional stability.

Shaffer reminded viewers that the ancient city of Palmyra fell to ISIS in 2015, a stark symbol of the group's reach at the time. Since then, the U.S., working alongside Kurdish forces and regional allies, has helped roll back extremist control and restore a measure of order.

That kind of cooperation, Shaffer noted, reflects a core American interest: preventing terrorist groups from establishing safe havens that can threaten the U.S. homeland and its allies. It's not charity work; it's national security.

Looking ahead, Shaffer said the guiding principle remains readiness. As priorities shift, forces shift with them. "We will always stand," he said. "We will always be prepared." No matter the region or the challenge, the bottom line is unchanged: the U.S. military is ready to respond to whatever mission the president directs."

