Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer: Second Strike Claim a Dem 'Canard,' 'Distraction'

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer on Newsmax on Monday slammed claims surrounding alleged U.S. follow-up air strikes in the Caribbean as a Democrat "canard" and a political "distraction."

Shaffer discussed the controversy on "Wake Up America Early" after reports emerged that two survivors were killed in what some senators claim were unauthorized second strikes.

"This is a false narrative," Shaffer said. "I've been in combat. Anybody who wants to understand the lethal authorization process can read my book, "Operation Dark Heart." We have a whole chapter devoted to this. This is a complete fiction."

Shaffer explained that military operations targeting threats like drug-running vessels are guided by clear rules of engagement.

"You basically give guidance to destroy the target, period," he said. "Will everybody die? No. Will military leaders on the spot decide if they want a second strike? Yes. But I don't believe President [Donald] Trump or [Secretary of War] Pete Hegseth purposely authorized second strikes."

He suggested the story gained traction after someone "talked out of school," turning observations into a mainstream media narrative he likened to "Russia collusion narrative 3.0."

Shaffer added that critics such as Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., were using the controversy to distract from other political scrutiny, including Kelly's own ongoing investigation for alleged sedition.

Shaffer reiterated that while the media and political left focus on alleged second strikes, the real priority remains ensuring that U.S. military operations are understood properly and that foreign policy initiatives remain on track.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com