Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Swamp Closing Ranks

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed Wednesday that former President Barack Obama was the ringleader in pushing the false narrative that Russia was instrumental in President Donald Trump's surprise 2016 victory. Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Thursday that now "members of both sides" are "closing ranks" around the establishment in Washington, D.C.

"What this all amounts to is that we have mountains of evidence we can see with our own eyes and zero trust in the government. And so when the FBI comes out and says, 'trust us,' nobody's going to do that. When the IRS comes out and says, 'Oh, no, this was a legitimate case.' Nobody believes you. The default position is the government has taken any credibility it had and thrown it overboard. Now we see members of both sides of the aisle trying to thwart Tulsi Gabbard, trying to say she shouldn't be getting any of this out there because they're closing ranks and it's the swamp versus we the people," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer joined the conversation and said the Chinese "knew everything" that was going on with Hillary Clinton. "And I know directly from my own investigative work that Hillary Clinton's server was not only compromised, there was a place, a cover company from China called Carter Heavy Machinery in Manassas, Virginia, that was getting courtesy copies of everything on her bathroom server. She was she completely compromised to the level of — the Chinese knew everything that was going on to include even black operations," he added.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com