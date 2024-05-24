Blaine Holt to Newsmax: North Korea Could Use EMP Attack

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Friday that his greatest fear with North Korea's satellite program is that it does "something like a high altitude burst with an electromagnetic pulse."

Earlier on Friday, news broke that North Korea was close to launching its second military spy satellite into space. South Korea's military told reporters that it had detected signs its northern adversary was preparing to launch a satellite from Taongchangri launch facility located in the northwest of the country.

Shaffer noted that North Korea's provocations during an election year are "not a new thing." Shaffer then referenced Starfish Prime, the military operation in 1962 when the United States detonated a nuclear weapon in outer space, causing satellite and electrical service failures.

"I can tell you that no one would know what to do because it's not technically hitting anything, but it's affecting everything," he said during an appearance on "The Chris Salcedo Show."

North Korea's pending launch follows the May 16 launch of a Russian space weapon that U.S. intelligence believes is capable of attacking other satellites. Moscow has since denied the allegations from the Pentagon.

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt joined the conversation and said the "thug states" of Russia, North Korea, Iran, and China are benefitting from the Joe Biden presidency.

"We are as weak as we've ever been. Our military is not in a readiness state. They want four more years of Biden just the way it is."

Holt added: "The world is very perilous right now. We have all these fighting-age men walking around amongst us from terror groups who could be activated in a second."

