Shaffer, Holt to Newsmax: Israel's Military Focus Risks Escalation

Retired Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer warned on Newsmax Saturday that Israel may escalate regional tensions by relying on military actions instead of diplomacy amid growing friction between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking on "The Count," Shaffer said Trump's objectives center on reestablishing stability through diplomatic avenues, particularly by reviving the Abraham Accords and advancing normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia. He said that on Oct. 7, 2023 — the day Hamas attacked Israel — an economic accord with Saudi Arabia was set for signing.

"The best thing that could happen to the Middle East is the Shia step back and allow for the Sunni to essentially establish relationships with the Israelis and others," Shaffer said, identifying Iran as the primary Shia power causing regional complications.

"If the Israelis continue to prompt military action against any party, don't actually concede and work in the diplomatic circles, they are adding to the potential friction, and that's not a good thing," he said.

"The Saudis have already purchased their nuclear weapons. They're sitting in a warehouse in Rawalpindi in Pakistan," he said.

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt, president of Project Sentinel, said Trump's frustration with Netanyahu might stem from undisclosed intelligence issues that have undermined trust between the two leaders.

"Something happened of an intel nature at the top-secret level ... Is there something that has breached his trust?" Holt sasked.

He said Trump's message to Israel was clear: "United States leadership is going to be indispensable in this equation."

Sources close to Trump, as reported earlier by Israel Hayom, revealed frustration on Trump's part with Netanyahu. Two senior figures from Trump's inner circle indicated Trump had decided to proceed with regional initiatives, particularly involving Saudi Arabia, without waiting for Israeli involvement due to Netanyahu's hesitations.

Trump's impatience with Netanyahu signals a potential shift in the U.S.-Israel relationship, emphasizing diplomacy and cooperation with Gulf states over military engagements. According to Shaffer and Holt, the Trump administration's direction underscores diplomacy and strategic alliances as essential pathways to regional stability.

Holt said of Israel, "We're not planning on arguing with you. We're telling you, and we have the ability to do that because we supply you, we fund you.

"And so, no, you're not driving the train. We're driving the train, and we're driving it in a demilitarized way, not a militarized way."

