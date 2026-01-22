Shaffer to Newsmax: China Desperate as US Exits Groups

Retired Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Thursday that China is lashing out online because the U.S. is stepping away from international organizations that he argued Beijing has exploited.

Reacting to a Chinese Embassy video posted to X, Shaffer framed the messaging as a response to Washington's retreat from multilateral bodies and spending commitments.

"This is desperation," Shaffer said on "Newsmax at This Hour." "We're pulling out of organizations that the Chinese and other globalists controlled, and that's what they're upset about — we're not funding it."

Shaffer argued the video's climate-themed warnings were part of what he called a broader political narrative aimed at shaming the U.S. for shifting priorities.

"And this whole climate fiction, I've got a degree in environmental studies," he said. "There's no such thing as man-made climate change."

He credited President Donald Trump with elevating skepticism about climate policies and messaging, while casting Beijing's content as an attempt to preserve influence.

"God bless Donald Trump for telling everybody that Al Gore and the left were full of nonsense," Shaffer said. "By the way, on that point, how many windmill farms do you see in China?"

Shaffer claimed Beijing manufactures renewable energy equipment for export while avoiding broad adoption at home, describing that as evidence of hypocrisy.

"China builds all these things but don't have one," he said. "That's a huge clue."

He said China's frustration stems from what he characterized as a changing U.S. posture that confronts Beijing and reduces U.S. financial participation in global institutions.

"So, the Chinese are upset because we're calling them out," Shaffer said. "We're calling the globalists out. We're walking away."

Shaffer argued the shift will deliver significant savings, describing it as a benefit to American taxpayers and a blow to Beijing's influence campaign.

"We're going to save the taxpayers trillions of money," he said. "And the Chinese don't like it."

Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt echoed the view that the video reflects weakness in Beijing, arguing the Chinese leadership is under pressure domestically.

"Well, it's classic China," Holt said after watching the clip. "They are furious at home because they're very weak at home right now."

Holt said internal rivalries are intensifying and suggested reports of upheaval inside China's military leadership.

"Politically, you've got all these factions going after each other, vying for control," Holt said. "I'm hearing recently that we may find out that the leader of the Chinese military may be under lock and key as we speak."

Holt said China has long relied on international institutions to shape outcomes and expand reach but asserted that this leverage erodes as the U.S. changes course.

"The way that the Chinese have manipulated America and have had their way with us is through international organizations," he said. "And if we're going to change the game, then in Beijing, they're — oh, poo, now what do we do?"

Holt said the evolving U.S. approach aims to clarify competition and defend American interests.

"We recognize that at times we'll be hostile with China or a competitor," he said. "But you've got your zone of influence — you can get out of ours."

