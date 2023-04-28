Shaffer, Tata to Newsmax: Biden Dropping Ball on China, Sudan

Retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer and retired U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Anthony Tata told Newsmax on Friday that the Biden administration is fumbling its foreign policy regarding China's threat to Taiwan and the deteriorating situation in Sudan.

Taiwan's defense ministry said Friday that China's military flew 38 fighter jets and naval vessels near the island nation, the largest such military display since a mock military blockade by Beijing earlier this month. It raises fear among many that China might invade Taiwan, drawing the U.S. into a war.

But President Joe Biden raised eyebrows during a news conference Wednesday when asked about how building up U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing in competition with China might be hurting South Korea.

"My desire to increase U.S. manufacturing and jobs in America is not about China," he said. "I'm not concerned about China."

"This is a national interest, no matter how you cut it, and the idea that Joe Biden is that flippant ... is frightening," Shaffer told "The Chris Salcedo Show." "He is the single point of failure of our national security policy at this point in time."

Fighting between Sudan's army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces has been ongoing for two weeks. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was pressed during Thursday's briefing why the U.S. Embassy was evacuated but had not yet helped American citizens flee the war-torn nation.

"We've been communicating with the American people for the past year, right?" Jean-Pierre said. "The Level 4 [travel advisory] — that was out there for some time now."

According to the State Department, the Level 4 travel advisory, which states "do not travel to Sudan due to armed conflict, civil unrest, crime, terrorism, and kidnapping" was reissued April 22. Later that night, U.S. forces evacuated just under 100 American staff from the U.S. Embassy in Sudan's capital of Khartoum.

"This administration holds the American people with contempt," Tata said. "We evacuated the Embassy people, took care of the government, took care of [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken's friends, but we're not evacuating the rest of the Americans that are in Sudan.

"That is a perfect image of this administration. Take care of themselves. Make sure that they're OK. Let everybody else eat cake. And that's part of this whole conversation that we've been having with regard to the contempt that this administration has for all Americans, particularly those that perhaps don't agree with them.”

On Friday, The New York Times reported the U.S. began land evacuations of American citizens in Sudan, with buses, tracked by armed U.S. drones, carrying about 300 people. There are said to be about 16,000 American citizens, many of them dual nationals, in Sudan.



