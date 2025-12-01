Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer to Newsmax: 'This Is Best Deal' Ukraine 'Is Going to Get'

The current parameters of the peace deal under consideration are the best ones Ukraine is going to get, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer told Newsmax on Monday.

Ukraine has "bled a whole generation of men. They've got to recover that and they've got to recover their economy. This is the best deal they're going to get." Shaffer told "Wake Up America Early."

The retired lieutenant colonel added that a good future for Ukraine looks like the country "essentially able to trade with the EU and Russia both. It's a place that will be without any combat forces, theoretically, and able to essentially allow the Ukrainian population to recover."

