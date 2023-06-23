×
Tags: tony perkins | roe v. wade | abortion | supreme court | kamala harris

Tony Perkins to Newsmax: Opportunity Open to 'Protect the Unborn'

By    |   Friday, 23 June 2023 10:54 AM EDT

Family Research Council president Tony Perkins told Newsmax on Friday that the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last year put the issue of abortion into the hands of the people.

"We now have an opportunity in the United States to see this issue back into the hands of lawmakers and the people," Perkins said on "Wake Up America."

"That's what we're seeing happening in states across the nation. And our message is very clear: there's still a federal role. There is now an opportunity to protect the unborn in this country, and this is a responsibility of elected officials at every level, whether it's a county level, the city level the state level, or the federal level."

Perkins also was asked about Vice President Kamala Harris' comment that "one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should not be telling her what to do with her body."

Perkins said: "I'm not sure what those deeply held beliefs and faith are in, but it's certainly not in a transcendent God who recognizes and created life, and that recognizes that it is sacred. And that's where America has historically been. We have the opportunity to get back to that point where we protect unborn human life. And I'm optimistic we'll get there."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


