Tony Orlando to Newsmax: 'Yellow Ribbon' Remains Favorite Hit

Legendary singer Tony Orlando, who is retiring from live performing with a big concert this week, told Newsmax on Tuesday that even though he's had many hits in 64 years in show business, "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree," remains his favorite as it has become "part of the folklore" of America bringing veterans home.

"I think 'Yellow Ribbon' has to take that title, although 'Knock Three Times' is the biggest-selling record I ever had," Orlando said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," when asked about his favorite song to perform. "Look, it brought home our hostages from Iran in 1980, and 444 days they were held hostage. The country took that symbol and made it part of the folklore now of bringing home our veterans. We brought them home from Desert Storm with yellow ribbons. We brought them home from Iraq and Afghanistan with yellow ribbons."

Further, Orlando said that song helped bring in between $100 million and $200 million during three shows he performed on behalf of veterans.

"As we sit here right now, 'Yellow Ribbon' is used to bring home the hostages, hopefully American and Israeli hostages," said Orlando.

"Yellow Ribbon," first came out in 1973 and spent 11 weeks at No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

Orlando, 79, will perform his final live concert Friday at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, ending a 64-year career. He said he decided to retire after he saw other stars call it quits, including Elton John, Kenny Loggins, and Gladys Knight.

"I would have been happy with 64 weeks in show business, so 64 years is a good run," Orlando said. "What I'm about to do is flex the creative muscle, write a couple of Broadway shows, write some screenplays, write a novel. The writing aspect of me is something I can now pay attention to."

Orlando said he chose the Mohegan Sun for his final live performance because he played it when it first opened in 1998, and because company President Tom Cantone is a friend and has "always believed in me."

"I wanted to close it out in my favorite place, and that happens to be my favorite one of all," Orlando said.

Orlando's first hit was in 1961 with Carole King, and since then, he said he's been able to "accomplish every dream I ever dreamed of as a kid growing up in New York, and now, I look back on that career with satisfaction. I think I did a good job in making people happy. Now, I'm about to make Tony happy."

