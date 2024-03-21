Tony Orlando Praises Newsmax as 'Great'

Platinum-selling recording artist Tony Orlando this week praised Newsmax as "great" while announcing his upcoming retirement concert.

"Congratulations at Newsmax," Orlando, who is famous for his hits such as "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree" and "Knock Three Times," told "Wake Up America" hosts Rob Finnerty and Sharla McBride on Tuesday. "It's great."

Orlando, 79, will celebrate his final live concert this Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, marking his retirement after a 64-year career of performing live on stage.

Orlando's first hit was in 1961 with Carole King. He told Newsmax that he is glad that he has been able to "accomplish every dream I ever dreamed of as a kid growing up in New York, and now I look back on that career with satisfaction. I think I did a good job in making people happy. Now I'm about to make Tony happy."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com