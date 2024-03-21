×
Tags: tony orlando | newsmax | congratulations | artist | retirement | concert | platinum

Tony Orlando Praises Newsmax as 'Great'

By    |   Thursday, 21 March 2024 08:23 AM EDT

Platinum-selling recording artist Tony Orlando this week praised Newsmax as "great" while announcing his upcoming retirement concert.

"Congratulations at Newsmax," Orlando, who is famous for his hits such as "Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree" and "Knock Three Times," told "Wake Up America" hosts Rob Finnerty and Sharla McBride on Tuesday. "It's great."

Orlando, 79, will celebrate his final live concert this Friday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut, marking his retirement after a 64-year career of performing live on stage.

Orlando's first hit was in 1961 with Carole King. He told Newsmax that he is glad that he has been able to "accomplish every dream I ever dreamed of as a kid growing up in New York, and now I look back on that career with satisfaction. I think I did a good job in making people happy. Now I'm about to make Tony happy."

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 


Thursday, 21 March 2024 08:23 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

