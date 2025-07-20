Tony Nunziato to Newsmax: Voters Will Reject Mamdani

Only about 21% of New York City voters traditionally turn out to vote in the general election race for mayor, but people will roll out to vote against Democrat nominee Zohran Mamdani if he "keeps on talking," Tony Nunziato, the GOP chair for the borough of Queens, said on Newsmax, Sunday.

"He's getting everybody riled up," said Nunziato, appearing on "Wake Up America Weekend" with Assemblyman Michael Tannousis, the GOP chair for Staten Island. "Everybody is so annoyed."

Queens has a "mixture of people," he added. "Everything he's saying, antisemitic, anti-Italian, everything anti ... the man is out of his mind."

Nunziato said he runs the borough's largest civic association and "everybody is so fed up." "They're so mad," he said. "They're biting and biting at the chomp, just waiting to vote, so let him keep talking.

"It just shows how disgusting he is, and it's the force that's going to make people come out and vote in this November election."

Meanwhile, Tannousis said that Mamdani, as a democratic socialist, would be able to thrive in a low-turnout election.

"If you take a look and see how they're able to beat incumbents in the Democratic side, it's always when turnout is very, very low," he said. "Sadly, I think more people have paid attention after Mamdani won the primary than while he was running. But we're hopeful that this will turn into votes ... it's time for the people of New York City to take charge and to realize that their vote actually matters, and if they believe that and they get to the polls, then Mamdani will be defeated."

Meanwhile, Nunziato said that the Queens GOP is planning meetings and outreaches to all groups to hear their concerns.

Mamdani, he said, is a threat to small business owners with his call for a $30 minimum wage, and to property owners.

"All you have to do is let him keep talking," said Nunziato.

"We have a lot of Asian clubs, Bangladeshi clubs [are] spreading the word, saying how this has taken away our freedom," he said. "We have Europeans in our area, a lot of Europeans. They saw this before. They're petrified. They think it's the second coming of communist socialism. So they're waiting to get out there."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com