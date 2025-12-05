Rep. Tony Gonzales to Newsmax: 'I Look Forward to the Hanging' in D.C. Pipe Bomb Case

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, delivered a blunt message Friday on Newsmax, saying he "looks forward to the hanging" of the suspect charged in the D.C. pipe bomb case if convicted.

A Virginia man, Brian Cole Jr., was arrested and charged by the Justice Department this week for allegedly planting two pipe bombs near the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees in Washington, D.C., on January 5, 2021 — the night before the U.S. Capitol was breached.

Gonzales said to "National Report" that the renewed movement in the investigation shows "the FBI is now doing its job," adding that he expects additional details from a forthcoming FBI briefing that he will receive as a member of the House Homeland Security Committee.

He also linked the pipe bomb case to broader concerns about political violence in America.

"Look, he's going to get his day in court. It will be a fair hearing," Gonzales said. "And when that is concluded, I look forward to the hanging because there is no room in this country for domestic terrorists."

He added that those who attempt to "cause harm to our political system" represent a threat that requires a decisive response. Gonzales reiterated he awaits more information from the FBI but stressed that the thwarted attack targeted both sides of the political aisle.

Gonzales agreed with concerns raised by Donald Trump Jr. and FBI Director Kash Patel, who questioned how the case went unsolved for so long. Gonzales said their reaction reflects questions from "everyday Americans," noting the suspect "deliberately went and tried to stir up … a very chaotic situation."

"That's called domestic terrorism," he said, contrasting the pace of action between the Trump administration and the previous Biden administration. The speed with which the current Republican administration acted "just goes to show you what a night-and-day difference" exists between the two.

Still, he expressed relief that progress had finally been made on the case.

"Once again, I look forward to his trial," Gonzales said. "And then, once that is concluded, we need to throw the book at this guy for a very long time."

Turning to his bill, the PEARL Act, Gonzales said the legislation would allow Customs and Border Protection personnel to adopt trained support dogs pulled from overwhelmed local animal shelters.

"Dogs save the day, bottom line," he said, noting that pets abandoned at the border have strained shelters while CBP has faced record-high suicides.

The bill aims to "bring dogs and people together," offering agents a stabilizing companion.

Gonzales said he expects the measure to clear the Senate and "looks forward to the president [Donald Trump] signing this very soon."

Newsmax Wires contributed to this report.

