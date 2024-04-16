Rep. Gonzales to Newsmax: Mayorkas Short on Solutions

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Tuesday that part of the problem with bureaucrats like Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is that they're strictly political beings without any sense of solutions.

Mayorkas was back on Capitol Hill on Tuesday asking lawmakers to fund President Joe Biden's fiscal year 2025 budget request for the Department of Homeland Security. Gonzales joined "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" to talk about something different: the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, also known as TDA.

Gonzales said Mayorkas is a man without answers in confronting dangerous issues resulting from the administration's own border policies.

"Clearly, he was just tiptoeing around the issue, and he wanted to kind of stay in the politics of it. I had no interest in the politics of it. You've already been impeached by the House," Gonzales told Van Susteren. "It's about solutions. Look, Americans are dying because of these Venezuelan gangs. That is a fact."

Gonzales said Mayorkas at least acknowledged the presence of TDA passing through the country's open borders.

"He did acknowledge that there is indeed an issue, a growing issue, and it's one that can only be tackled with these task forces," Gonzales said. "Now the follow-up is, how do you make sure this is happening because really, it's a local law enforcement on the ground — the sheriffs, the police chief, those are the folks that are the foot soldiers, if you will. They're so critical to making sure that these communities, especially in Texas, are safe."

On that count, not much from Mayorkas, Gonzales said.

"The answer I got was, 'I believe we are part of a task force' from the DH secretary. I need him to be very confident that HIS, Homeland Security Investigations, is absolutely doing everything they can to prevent these TDA bad actors from killing Americans. I didn't get that during this hearing," he said.

