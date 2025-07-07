Rep. Gonzales to Newsmax: Not Time to Scrutinize Officials' Response to Floods

It's not the time to scrutinize officials' response to the catastrophic and deadly flooding in Texas, Rep. Tony Gonzales told Newsmax in an interview.

The focus should be on, "How do we find the people that are missing? How do we take care of those that have lost everything and those that have even lost more than everything?" he said.

"When the time is right for us to do some deep dive on this, let's figure out a way of how we can get ahead of the next thing," the Texas Republican told Newsmax's "National Report."

"My take on the response is, I mean, the DHS secretary, Kristi Noem, was on the scene nearly immediately. I have heard no local response that they haven't gotten all of the resources and the tools that they've needed from the federal government.

"President Trump himself is leadership. You know, the fact that he's coming later in the week, that's exactly the right answer, because too many times folks will get in the way ... so, him waiting until later in the week is a testament to his leadership. But the other part of it, too, is, you know, how can we get ahead of some of these problems, these flash floods in Texas?" he added.

"They happen very quickly here in San Antonio. About three weeks ago, there were 13 people that drowned in one of these flash floodings. That was a large city that got information right away. We have to do some deep dive analysis and figure out, Hey, what happened here? Was there a way that we can kind of get more notice to people ahead of time? And if the answer is yes, then we absolutely deserve the American people to get that done."

The destructive fast-moving waters that began before sunrise Friday in the Texas Hill Country killed at least 43 people in Kerr County, authorities said Saturday, and an unknown number of people remained missing. Those still unaccounted for included 27 girls from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp along a river in Kerr County where most of the dead were recovered.

But as authorities launch one of the largest search-and-rescue efforts in recent Texas history, they have come under intensifying scrutiny over preparations and why residents and youth summer camps that are dotted along the river were not alerted sooner or told to evacuate.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

