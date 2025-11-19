Rep. Tony Gonzales to Newsmax: Trump's Saudi Partnership Boosting US Economy

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, on Thursday praised President Donald Trump's renewed economic partnership with Saudi Arabia, saying on Newsmax that the relationship is bringing significant investments to the United States and helping revive diplomatic efforts in the Middle East.

Gonzales, a member of the House Appropriations and Homeland Security committees, said on Newsmax's "National Report" that Trump's engagement with Saudi leaders has produced "hundreds of billions of dollars" in commitments.

He said the president's upcoming remarks at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in Washington reflect a broader effort to strengthen alliances through action rather than rhetoric.

"Saudi Arabia is a key ally economically and in making sure the Abraham Accords get restarted," Gonzales said, adding that Trump's recent trips abroad have restored American credibility with global partners.

Gonzales also promoted legislation he plans to introduce Thursday known as the Providing Emotional Assistance with Relief and Love Act, or PEARL Act. The bill would establish a pilot program allowing U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents to adopt trained dogs as a mental health resource.

The congressman said CBP recorded its highest number of suicides in agency history under the previous administration and that canine companionship can help agents dealing with trauma and high stress.

"If you are having a tough day, oftentimes it is canine treatment that saves away," Gonzales said. "These are the types of things we need to get back to, solving real problems for real people."

He said he expects strong bipartisan support for the measure and emphasized that improving the well-being of frontline personnel is a national security priority.

