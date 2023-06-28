Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: FBI's Wray Has 'Lot to Answer For'

FBI Director Christopher Wray will have "a lot to answer for," including information that was on Hunter Biden's laptop, when he testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on July 12, Rep. Tom Tiffany said on Newsmax Wednesday.

Information was released about the laptop that was "damning for the Biden family" in October 2020, but "it was available to the FBI in 2019," the Wisconsin Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "Where was Director Ray in 2019?"

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, a supervisory special agent with the IRS's investigation into Hunter Biden, said in testimony to the House Ways and Means Committee that "the FBI became aware that a repair shop had a laptop allegedly belonging to Hunter Biden and that the laptop might contain evidence of a crime” in October 2019, reports The Washington Examiner.

Shapley said that a month later, the FBI verified the laptop's authenticity by "matching the device against Hunter Biden's Apple iCloud ID."

Further, he said that "when the FBI took possession of the device in December 2019, they notified the IRS that it likely contained evidence of tax crimes” leading to a special agent drafting an affidavit for a Title 26 search warrant."

However, a year later, The New York Post's reporting about the laptop in October 2020, a month before the general election, was blocked on social media,

Tiffany also on Wednesday commented about audio that was leaked to CNN this week concerning former President Donald Trump and his secret documents case and said the Judiciary Committee would like to learn information about how the audio came to be made public.

"As I commented last week when I was questioning special counsel [John] Durham and I commented about how the mainstream media delivered the message of the Russia hoax, they continue to carry the water for these intelligence agencies," said Tiffany, adding that now, the media is "carrying the water" for special counsel Jack Smith.

The timing of the audio leak also appears to be "deliberate," and a part of the way the mainstream media has continued to go after former President Donald Trump, even back to when he announced his first presidential campaign back in 2015.

"There are new charges and new allegations and then we look back, whether it's a week later a month later, whatever, and we find out it wasn't true," said Tiffany. "Just as we found out last week when special counsel Durham said boy, this is sobering what the intelligence agencies, including the FBI, have been doing to the president."

Meanwhile, Hunter Biden will plead guilty to three charges, one a felony, next month, and that will cause issues for his father's 2024 reelection campaign, said Tiffany.

Already, the president's press office isn't answering questions about Hunter Biden, as "they don't want to perjure themselves," said Tiffany.

"They don't want to address the issue because they know that there is fire there," he said. "I've got to tell you the information that came out from the whistleblowers last week was credible and it's starting to seep into the American public's consciousness. We need to just continually stay at it in the House of Representatives and release this information."

The important thing to remember, though, is that "Hunter Biden's a bit player in this whole thing," said Tiffany. "The ultimate person who should be held accountable is President Joe Biden."

