Rep. Tiffany to Newsmax: Inflation Will Be 'in Overdrive' With Dem Bill

With a House vote nearing Wednesday on the White House-backed Inflation Reduction Act, the expected vote to pass the measure will mean that "inflation is going to continue in overdrive," and the IRS will "go after the productive people in America," Rep. Tom Tiffany said on Newsmax Friday.

"There's nothing in this bill that will reduce inflation as the government borrows more money," the Wisconsin Republican commented on Newsmax's "National Report," adding that the increased tax enforcement measures will "shut down even greater swaths of our economy."

"We've seen what has happened over the last five years," Tiffany said. "Do we believe weaponizing the IRS is a good idea? At this point, it is not, and it's going to harm America on top of the inflation and the high energy prices we already have."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a letter to Democrats, asked them to prioritize the spending bill over a series of public safety bills to add more police funding and money toward mental health and violence intervention programs, and Tiffany said that while he hadn't heard about the letter, one could see what's happening.

"When Pelosi wants to pass what accumulates to be about $1 trillion of annual spending here over the last couple of weeks that we've been in session, it's going to lead to more inflation," said Tiffany.

But even more, the inflation measure will bring about the "great reset that globalists are talking about," he said.

"All people have to do is look around the world, to Sri Lanka, the Netherlands, and California, and you can see what's in store for the rest of America if this stuff continues to pass," said Tiffany. "It is going to be so harmful to America, and they [the Democrats] have no interest in law and order here."

Pelosi can afford to lose just four votes, but Tiffany said the Democrats are all "caving in" on the bill.

"It's amazing to me how little they care when they cave into this transformation of America," he added.About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!