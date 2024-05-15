Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: 'Somebody Needs to Speak' for Trump

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Wednesday that "somebody needs to speak" on behalf of former President Donald Trump because of the gag order imposed on him by the New York judge presiding over his criminal trial.

Tuberville told "National Report" that he and other Republicans who traveled to New York earlier this week to attend Trump's trial regarding falsifying business records to cover a payment made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election because the "gag order is on President Trump" and "not on me or any other politicians."

"After five weeks, you'd think President Trump obviously needs some friends around him because this is a political circus," Tuberville said. "This is a one-way trial; we've got a corrupt judge. We got a key witness that they … basically got out of jail with a bribe to say, ‘Come testify against your former boss.' "

He added the trial is "a one-way circus" and noted "the gag order is not on me or any other politician, the gag order is on President Trump. Somebody needs to speak on his behalf, and we were able to do that now."

Tuberville said prosecutors have tried to "prove that he [Trump] did something wrong."

"I watched the jury the whole time," while attending the trial, he said. "I can't imagine very many of these jurors … would think Donald Trump was guilty of anything."

He added that former Trump attorney Michael Cohen's first day of questioning by the prosecution "was an interesting day," saying Cohen, "even said that ‘yes, I lie. I've lied before, not in just this case, other cases.' "

"How in the world can you take the … so-called evidence of a habitual liar against the former president of the United States?" Tuberville said. "It doesn't make sense to me."

