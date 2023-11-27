×
Tuberville to Newsmax: US 'Complete Disaster' Under Biden

By    |   Monday, 27 November 2023 10:44 PM EST

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., railed against the U.S. military and the state of the country under President Joe Biden, telling Newsmax on Monday night that the whole thing is a "complete disaster."

Tuberville is angry that amid everything that's going in domestically and around the world, the Biden administration has the gall to ask for $114 million in Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility (DEIA) programs in the military for fiscal year 2024.

"$114 million on diversity training, you gotta be kidding me," Tuberville said on "Eric Bolling The Balance."

The House Oversight Committee said last week that "the Biden Admin's focus on progressivism over warfighting continues to exacerbate the military recruiting crisis and calls into question our level of military preparedness."

Tuberville agreed.

"We've got the weakest military that we've had in probably a year in my lifetime," Tuberville told Bolling. "Infiltrating our military is all this wokeness and it's coming from the top, coming from Joe Biden, coming from Secretary of Defense [Lloyd] Austin. … It's a disaster."

Kicking out service members who refused the COVID vaccine early in 2022 has hurt, too.

"They can't get anybody, Eric, to join the military. They're begging people to come back that left because they didn't take the vaccine," Tuberville said. "We're in huge trouble. Our country is in huge trouble.

"People better wake up and see what's going on. It is a disaster. What's going on just in our country, and then you as you brought up Israel is a mess, the Middle East, Ukraine is a mess. We're spending money right and left," he added.

"It is a complete disaster that the Biden administration has self-inflicted on the American taxpayer."

Mark Swanson | editorial.swanson@newsmax.com

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


