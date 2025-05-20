Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Spend Less, Work More to Pay Off $36T

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., suggested to Newsmax on Tuesday that the U.S. needs more workers paying into the tax system and less government spending to pay the $36 trillion national debt.

Speaking to "Rob Schmitt Tonight" regarding the "big, beautiful bill: making its way through Congress, the senator said, "We've got to spend less money, and we've got to get our debt down, and we've got to get more people in this country working."

Tuberville added that the reason President Donald Trump was taking a position on issuing mass tariffs was to get "the manufacturing back" in the U.S., "to build our country, and "grow our country."

"We can never pay this debt down off the backs of the American people," he added. "We can't do that. And so what we have to do is get more people working, more people paying into the system. And if we do that, we've got a lot better chance. But at the end of the day, we cannot continue to let this debt just consume us."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com