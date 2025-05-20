WATCH TV LIVE

Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Spend Less, Work More to Pay Off $36T

By    |   Tuesday, 20 May 2025 09:02 PM EDT

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., suggested to Newsmax on Tuesday that the U.S. needs more workers paying into the tax system and less government spending to pay the $36 trillion national debt.

Speaking to "Rob Schmitt Tonight" regarding the "big, beautiful bill: making its way through Congress, the senator said, "We've got to spend less money, and we've got to get our debt down, and we've got to get more people in this country working."

Tuberville added that the reason President Donald Trump was taking a position on issuing mass tariffs was to get "the manufacturing back" in the U.S., "to build our country, and "grow our country."

"We can never pay this debt down off the backs of the American people," he added. "We can't do that. And so what we have to do is get more people working, more people paying into the system. And if we do that, we've got a lot better chance. But at the end of the day, we cannot continue to let this debt just consume us."

