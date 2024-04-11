Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: GOP Will 'Stand Up for Women' in Sports

Republicans will "stand up for women" in sports where biological men have been allowed to compete, Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Thursday.

During an interview on "National Report," Tuberville railed at the changes that have been allowed since the passage of Title IX, which protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that get federal money.

"If you believe that men should play against my daughter or granddaughter in sports, you've lost your mind," he said. "And so … that's pretty much where we stand on this."

"It's not rocket science," he added. "They're trying to destroy, for some reason, Title IX women's sports altogether. They hate gender. They want everybody to be the same. It makes no sense."

Tuberville noted he'd been a coach for 40 years.

"I was around, first starting coaching, when Title IX started," he said. "Probably … one of the few things up here that [Democrats have] actually done federally that has helped the people, groups of people across the country."

And though it has "done great," during the "last three years that I've been in this seat and the Senate … I've seen nothing but attacks on women, Title IX," he asserted.

"This is coming from the same people that actually fought the activists that fought for Title IX," he added. "So they can't make their mind up. But that's the Democrats' agenda now — everything is woke, everything is [Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion]. Everything is about … the way they wanted to change our country to something else.

"But we're gonna stand up for women."

According to Tuberville, it's "against the law" for men to be in a women-only designated space.

"It's just unfortunate we're having to go through this point in time," he said. "That's the reason we have to get this administration out of office because everything they've touched — whether it's foreign relations, economy, anything to do with sports — they have absolutely ruined it."

"We got to get back to common sense in this country and we got to get back to fairness and give these young girls, women, an opportunity," he continued. "Because if we don't do that, if we don't make this change, we're gonna start losing young girls at an age that parents aren't gonna allow them in dressing rooms, take showers with biological boys or participate in a sport where they might be injured against a bigger, faster, stronger person."

