Sen. Tommy Tuberville to Newsmax: Border 'Disaster' Under Biden, Dems

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Newsmax he witnessed the "complete disaster" taking place at the southern border following a trip there about a year ago.

"It's a disaster," Tuberville told Monday's "Eric Bolling: The Balance." "I was there about a year ago. You got to give the Border Patrol credit and what they're doing down there, understaffed. They're losing people every day. It's just amazing."

Biden administration claims of a secure border are "just a big lie," Tuberville told host Eric Bolling.

Many of the more than 2 million illegal migrants that came into the country this year wanted to come "for the right reasons," but they have to come in "by the law," Tuberville noted.

He said the border started really becoming a problem after former President Barack Obama took office in 2009 but was stopped during the administration of former President Donald Trump, and became a bigger problem when Biden took office, reversing Trump's policies and refusing to keep building the wall.

"[Democrats] just pick up where they left off," Tuberville continued. "It's just that they want to change this country. They want to reset it to something that it's not. The election next week is not about Republican and Democrat. It's about capitalism, freedom in America, versus socialism and dictatorship. That's exactly what it's about."

He said Democrats want "to control everything" people do and they are not scared to buy votes with a variety of handouts to different groups.

"It's hard to beat Santa Claus," he said. "They're giving away entitlements, they're allowing them to do crime. They're doing everything they possibly can to get as many people coming across the border."

Tuberville said the scariest part of the border crisis is the number of "gotaways," the people that were never detected when they came across.

"The people coming across is one thing, but the ones that we don't know that are coming across, bringing the drugs, human trafficking, and the terrorists coming across," he said. "Those are scary, and it's forever."

He said the number of those illegal migrants could be around 10% of those that are caught.

"When you are running from Border Patrol, you are running for a reason," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!