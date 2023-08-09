×
Tags: tommy tuberville | senate | military holds | schumer

Sen. Tuberville to Newsmax: Military Holds Schumer's, Not Mine

By    |   Wednesday, 09 August 2023 11:37 AM EDT

Democrats and the Pentagon say Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is not standing for the military amid his holds of group confirmations and promotions, but he smashed that political narrative as a fraud.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., is not prevented from moving them forward one by one, like the "old way," and he is trying spinning a narrative to deflect from his own disorganization and heavy-handed power, Tuberville told Newsmax on Thursday.

"Remember this now: I'm holding up groups of nominations; they can take one at a time," Tuberville told "National Report." "It'll take about three hours on the floor of the Senate to get all these people confirmed, but Chuck Schumer doesn't want to do that, because if he does that he's admitted that he's got a problem and that we could have had all these cleared in the last six months."

Tuberville said that those who are attempting to blame his use of congressional leverage should be pointing the finger at Schumer's mismanagement, disorganization, and "his way or the highway" stance.

"I've been on this six-month hold simply for the fact that Chuck Schumer is not organized enough or could care less enough about the military," Tuberville said. "It's not me, they can make the change also, to go back to the old policy, and we get all this done, but it's just a mess.

"It's a simply a problem of organization, it's simply a problem of the Democrats always want their way and get their way, and they're not getting their way this time."

Tuberville's said his stand against group confirmations is rooted in his concerns about "legislating from the Pentagon" and forcing woke ideology on the U.S. military without the constitutional authorizations from Congress.

"We have 270 holds right now on all these nominees simply for the fact that they're charging taxpayers for abortion, and they're also legislating from the Pentagon," Tuberville said. "That's not supposed to happen. You've got to go by the Constitution.

"But the thing that I want to make sure happens is the American people, the taxpayers, get their say. So send it over and let's vote on it, whether it goes one way or another, but let's chat."

Stopping the process of confirming military promotions and confirmations is the only leverage at the Senate GOP's disposal as the minority, said Tuberville, former Auburn University football coach.

"We're in the minority and have been since I've been in the Senate for going on three years, and the Democrats have won everything," he said. "They've been able to do everything as easy as they wanted to, but the only power we have as a Senate – especially the minority – is to have holds now."

And now President Joe Biden has weaponized his role as commander in chief to block Huntsville, Alabama, from getting the Space Force headquarters, recently announcing it would remain in the "Democrat state" of Colorado.

"A lot of our bases in this country are in red states that do not believe in abortion; they believe in pro-life, but even the Pentagon said this had nothing to do with their decision," Tuberville said. "This should have been done almost three years ago to move Space Command to Huntsville. It's already been completed, but they've drugged their feet. They played politics.

"Now they've moved it to a Democrat state."

That is despite Huntsville getting the highest rating for the permanent home of the new branch of the military created under former President Donald Trump, according to Tuberville.

"They were fourth in line in terms of the reviews," he continued. "Huntsville was first on all of them, and Colorado was fourth in all of them.

"If we want to talk about readiness and making our military stronger, you do things that the reviews tell you. You put it in the right spot, so we're not going to quit on this move back to Colorado Springs.

"We'll continue to fight for Huntsville, but we'll also continue to fight for this country and our military because they're trying to run this military so woke. It's just unbelievable."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Democrats and the Pentagon say Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., is not standing for the military amid his holds of group confirmations and promotions, but he smashed that political narrative as a fraud.
